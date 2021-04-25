Anti-hate sign campaign 'sky rockets' into an international idea

Less than one week after an Essex County resident launched a new campaign, the lawn signs are now being sent to Michigan.

“This has skyrocketed,” says Laura Hasulo organizer of the “Hate has no home here” campaign.

“We have requests from all across Ontario. We have signs sent to Michigan, so now its official international,” she says.

In the first 24 hours, Hasulo says she sold all 100 signs for $10 each.

Now she has another 400 on order.

Hasulo says it started after incidents of anti-Asian racism were being reported in the region, and around the world.

“We wanted to make a really inclusive sign,” she says. “Include everybody because everybody is welcome in Essex.”

The campaign details can be found on their Facebook group “hate has no home here movement.”