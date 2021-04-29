Anti-lockdown event in Chatham leads to one charge

One charge has been laid following an anti-lockdown event in Chatham’s Tecumseh Park on Monday.

Chatham-Kent’s ‎Chief Administrative Officer Don Shropshire confirmed the charge during a news conference with reporters on Thursday.

Shropshire expected further charges under the Reopening Ontario Act or other pertinent legislation.

“It’s a charter right to protest,” said Shropshire. “The challenge is that they had to do it in a way which would be safe.”

When questioned why it seemed to be taking time to lay charges, he added municipal bylaw enforcement officials continue to investigate and review drone video.

“We have six months to lay charges,” Shropshite noted.

A group of about 300 mask less and frustrated Ontarians gathered in Tecumseh Park for a noon hour rally on April 26.

Some of the people in attendance included Aylmer Church of God Pastor, Henry Hildebrandt, the owner of Leamington’s Family Kitchen Restaurant, which has defied orders to close, former Conservative MP Derek Sloan and Independent MPP Randy Hillier.

The “No More Lockdowns Canada” group has toured the region, arguing Ontario’s latest Stay-at-Home measures are “institutional prevision” that take away people’s rights and freedoms.

Police were present at the time of the rally but not appear to issue any tickets at that time.