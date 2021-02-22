A loud and peaceful group of protesters surrounded B.C. Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office early Monday morning.

The gathering of anti-logging demonstrators called on the premier to end the practice of old-growth harvesting on Vancouver Island.

Specifically, the group calling themselves “forest defenders” are demanding the end of old-growth cutting in the Fairy Creek area near Port Renfrew.

On Sunday, a group of demonstrators who have been holding blockages in the area of southwestern Vancouver Island said a logging company has sought an injunction to end their deep woods protests.

The group said in a press release that logging company Teal Jones has served them a notice that it is seeking a court injunction against their blockades.

Protesters say they have been successfully hampering the work to build logging roads near old-growth stands for seven months.

CTV Vancouver Island has requested a statement from both the premier's office and Teal Jones.