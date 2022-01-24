Anti-mandate group gathers outside MP Chahal's Calgary home

Calgary-Skyview MP George Chahal is the latest Calgary politician to have anti-mandate demonstrators gather outside their home.

Protesters chanted while holding signs condemning vaccine mandates, COVID-19 passports and public-safety restrictions during Sunday's rally.

Chahal took to social media Monday morning to condemn the rally participants.

Speaking to CTV News Calgary on Monday afternoon, Chahal said he and his family were celebrating his wife's birthday when the protest happened. She and their three daughters had just returned from a walk through the neighbourhood with the family's dog.

"They could have encountered or walked right into that. As a father, I'm concerned about my kids and my wife going out in public and having to deal with that in our neighbourhood. They shouldn't have to. They should feel safe being able to go and come home."

Chahal said there are public places where protest is allowed, but "my home is not the place."

"Or anybody's home," he said. "It's private property where I live and I'm concerned about the health and wellness of my family."

Chahal added someone went through his recycling bin and stickers and notes were left on a light post and the sidewalk in front of his home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the incident on social media Monday.

"This kind of intimidation – against any politician or public servant – is completely unacceptable and inexcusable, and it’s not how disagreements should be voiced in our democracy," he wrote on Twitter. "I’m thinking of you and your family, George. Please stay safe."

The group previously congregated outside the homes of Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra.

Following the protests outside Gondek and Carra's residences, Calgary city council approved the reimbursement of up to $8,000 for any councillor who has a security system installed at their home.

Police officials say the protests have been peaceful and no arrests have been made at any of the demonstrations.