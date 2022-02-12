Anti-mandate protesters gather in Halifax Saturday

Anti-mandate protesters gathered in downtown Halifax Saturday, calling for their freedom.

“I don’t support vaccine passports or mandates,” Tim Best said.

“Because it creates two classes of citizen.”

At Peace and Friendship Park, much of the frustration was directed toward government—especially Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Is he waiting for 100 per cent of the population to be vaccinated until we start living with Covid?” asked Llloyd Olsen.

Several protesters voiced their frustration toward the media.

“You media you’re not going to show the world what’s really going on you’re good at that,” said Chris Furlotte.

The rally morphed into a march and headed to Grand Parade.

“I stand behind all of our truckers and I just thank God that they had the courage to put together the organized event that they did,” said Theresa Vaters.

Protesters arrived from several corners of the province. An poster put up on media said vehicles would be arriving from Port Hastings, Yarmouth and Kingston.

Halifax Regional Police vehicles blocked traffic to prevented trucks from moving in.

As people walked to Grande Parade, protesters were met counter-protesters.

“You’re free as you want to support this rally but you should denounce the white supremacists,” said Jacob Fillmore.

Bill Stewart stood in Grande Parade with a sign telling protesters to go home and to support public health workers.

“It’s not about curtailing someone’s freedom. It’s about freeing things up so we can all get back to some freedom,” Stewart said.

At the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, RCMP stopped vehicles to prevent a border blockade. Cpl. Chris Marshall with Nova Scotia RCMP said police were asking passengers if they intended to protest and if they did, to head to the visitor information building and protest off the highway.

“Trying to ensure that we don’t get a backlog on the highway, we don’t end up causing extra congestion than there needs to be on the highway,” Cpl. Marshall said.

Police were also at the ferry in Cape Breton to prevent a blockade there.

Nova Scotia banned the blockades of roads, streets and highways.

On Monday, more restrictions will ease. The province introduced a three phased re-opening plan spread out over 2-3 months. Masks and proof of vaccine are still required for at least the next two months.

“As long as we’re in a state of emergency people can get excited about moving to a different phase but actually they can put us right back,” protester Theresa Vaters said.

But elsewhere on the street – people are supportive.

“I think we need to cautiously walk into it and not abruptly stop anything,” Jane Machum.