Anti-mandate 'slow roll' protest could disrupt travel to Tuesday’s Jets game

The Winnipeg Police Service said it aware of a potential “slow roll” protest on Tuesday night that could disrupt travel to the Winnipeg Jets game.

According to a Facebook post, the slow roll is in protest of True North Sports and Entertainment’s announcement that proof of vaccination will still be required at Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose games at the Canada Life Centre. The vaccine requirement will remain in place until April 30.

The slow roll will begin Tuesday evening at The Forks and travel around the downtown Winnipeg area, passing the Canada Life Centre.

Police said they will be monitoring the situation, but have no further comment.