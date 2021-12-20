'Anti-mask' group sings Christmas carols maskless at Saskatoon mall

A group opposed to COVID-19-related public health measures reportedly sang Christmas carols while maskless at a Saskatoon mall over the weekend.

According to one of the people who witnessed the incident, a group of people — including one person who was dressed as an angel — gathered in the Centre Mall food court around noon on Sunday.

Under Saskatchewan's current health order, masks are required in public settings.

While the public health order allows individuals to remove their masks while eating, the group was standing and singing with one of its members "conducting" the carolers, according to the witness who CTV News has agreed not to name.​

"I was disgusted because what was the point of that," the witness said.

"This was them absolutely imposing their views on other people and risking their lives."

The witness had seen the group talking in the mall earlier, but at the time they were wearing masks.

"The person dressed as an angel certainly stood out."

The witness was later informed by a mall employee that the carolers were part of an "anti-mask/anti-vax" group.

A mall representative CTV News spoke with on Monday said on-site security intervened and the incident was reported to police.

In a statement, Morguard — the company that operates the mall — desribed the incident as a "small demonstration."

"The mall did not have prior knowledge that this would be taking place but took steps to ensure it was resolved without incident," the statement said.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed it received a call concerning the incident which involved roughly 15 people.

The group "dispersed" when SPS officers arrived, according to police.