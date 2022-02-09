Anti-mask protest planned at CF Polo Park this weekend

As an ongoing protest continues to take over some downtown Winnipeg streets, CTV News Winnipeg has learned of another potential protest planned for this Saturday at CF Polo Park at noon.

According to posts on social media, the protest is being referred to as ‘Mega Maskless Manitoba’ and is meant to honour “our truckers, heritage and rights.”

CF Polo Park said it is aware of the plans, and is monitoring the situation to ensure a safe environment for guests, employees and tenants.

In a letter sent to Polo Park stores, the mall noted it is private property and it does not permit or endorse protests.

Polo Park is taking steps to prepare for the potential situation, to make sure that everyone who works and shops at the mall is safe, and to minimize the impact.