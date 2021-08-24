Anti-masker Chris Sky arrested at Winnipeg rally
The anti-masker known as Chris Sky was arrested at a rally in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday.
Winnipeg police said Christopher Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky, was arrested on a warrant for violating public health orders.
Police said the warrant was issued in May.
READ MORE: Arrest warrant out for Chris Sky in Manitoba
Video began circulating on social media Tuesday showing what appeared to be Saccoccia being taken into custody at the rally by two officers.
His arrest comes after Sky took to Instagram to promote the 'Vaxxed or Unvaxxed' march in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday, saying “if the police want to come get me, come get me."
Officers said Saccoccia appeared before a magistrate after his arrest, but the outcome of that proceeding was not available at this time.
-
Bluesfest and CityFolk team up to bring live music to Lansdowne this SeptemberRBC Bluesfest and CityFolk are teaming up to bring live music back to the capital in a big way this September, with acts including Our Lady Peace, Jann Arden, Barenaked Ladies, and Tom Cochrane.
-
2 separate robberies attempted at same northwest Calgary pharmacy within 24 hoursPolice are investigating two separate attempted robberies at the same northwest Calgary pharmacy Monday night and Tuesday morning.
-
Frost advisory issued for communities north of CalgaryA frost advisory was issued for areas just north of Calgary Tuesday evening including the following communities:
-
'He could participate without anyone judging': Sensory-friendly art experienceAn art exhibit in Edmonton looked a little different Tuesday, the lights were dimmed and the music lowered to provide a sensory-friendly experience.
-
Drive-by shooting in Sherwood Park 'not a random act of violence': RCMPMultiple shots were fired into a Sherwood Park home Monday around 12:50 a.m., according to RCMP.
-
Ontario will experience COVID-19 waves for at least another six to eight months, top doctor warnsOntario will likely experience waves of COVID-19 for the next six to eight months, the province's top doctor says.
-
Fatality at Vale in SudburyGreater Sudbury Police and the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating a fatality Tuesday at Vale's Sudbury operations.
-
Regina man facing charges after two alleged attacks: RPSA 41-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people in downtown Regina on Monday.
-
Crime Stoppers campaign targets illegal dumpingSudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers and the Lake Wahnapitae Home and Campers Association have partnered on a pilot project.