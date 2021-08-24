Anti-masker Chris Sky arrested at Winnipeg rally

The anti-masker known as Chris Sky was arrested at a rally in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday.

Winnipeg police said Christopher Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky, was arrested on a warrant for violating public health orders.

Police said the warrant was issued in May.

Video began circulating on social media Tuesday showing what appeared to be Saccoccia being taken into custody at the rally by two officers.

His arrest comes after Sky took to Instagram to promote the 'Vaxxed or Unvaxxed' march in downtown Winnipeg Tuesday, saying “if the police want to come get me, come get me."

Officers said Saccoccia appeared before a magistrate after his arrest, but the outcome of that proceeding was not available at this time.