Demonstrators gathered Wednesday morning at the gates of the Trans Mountain construction site in Burnaby.

In a news release, those behind the protest said they would hold a prayer circle outside the site starting at 8 a.m. and continuing for "as long as they are able."

The group behind the rally said it came ahead of a planned climate summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian representatives including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next month.

According to the release, community and Indigenous leaders in B.C. are "beginning a new wave of action" against the pipeline project.

Another news release said there would be a march from the site to another area of Burnaby starting at 3 p.m.

This march marks the third anniversary of the Watch House, or Kwekwexnewtxw, where opponents of the project monitor the work being carried out.

Just last week, a group of protesters, some of whom refer to themselves as land defenders, closed down the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver.

They stood in solidarity with an Indigenous man who was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was found guilty of violating an injunction that bars protests at TMX sites in Burnaby.