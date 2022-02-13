Anti-restriction protest continues in Fredericton Sunday; police continue to monitor

Fredericton Police say they will continue to monitor an ongoing protest in the city on Sunday – the third day for the event.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police say a few tickets had been issued overnight Saturday.

Police say one person had been arrested Saturday night for breach of the peace, and a by-law ticket was issued for fireworks.

In addition, efforts to keep large vehicles away from the event continue.

"Overnight, there were some large trucks that were not permitted to enter the city without a valid manifest. We continue to take steps to limit the impact on our roads, residents and businesses," reads the release.

Officials also cracked down on drone operations around the site, with Transport Canada declaring the area a no fly zone.

Some roads remain closed due to the event; Queen Street, between the Cenotaph and St. John Street are closed to vehicle traffic.