Anti-war protester interrupts Russian state TV with 'NO WAR' sign

An anti-war protester interrupted a live broadcast on one of Russia’s major state television channels to display a sign urging viewers not to believe propaganda in favour of the invasion of Ukraine.

In the clip circulating social media, a newscaster is speaking in Russian while seated at a news desk when the protester enters the screen behind her.

The woman held up a large sign that said “NO WAR” at the top in English.

“Stop the war. Do not believe propaganda. They tell you lies here,” read the rest of the sign in Russian.

The last line, which was also in English, read: “Russians against war.”

Before the camera cut away from the studio, the protester yelled: “Stop the war,” and “No to war.”

The protest occurred during the Channel One nightly news on Monday evening.

Russian media has portrayed the attack on Ukraine as a necessary move, sticking to President Vladimir Putin’s claim that the invasion is to “denazify” the country and defend Russian speakers.

This is far from the first time Russian citizens have pushed back against the messaging that Putin’s actions in Ukraine are justified -- there have been numerous anti-war protests within Russia in support of Ukraine. According to OVD-info, a human rights media group in Russia that tracks detentions, more than 14,900 people have been arrested in connection with anti-war protests since Feb. 24.