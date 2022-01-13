Antibody therapy now available in Windsor-Essex to fight COVID
Doctors can now prescribe monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent mild infection from escalating to a severe case.
“This is an out-patient treatment for people with mild illness,” says Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff at Windsor Regional Hospital. “It’s a one-time dose and it’s shown to reduce hospitalization.”
Dr. Saad says they gave the region’s very first dose of sotrovimab on Friday, Jan. 7 which he says is very effective against Omicron.
“This is not a drug that’s meant to be used in hospital,” says Dr. Saad.
“It’s meant to be given within seven days of somebody having a COVID infection and it’s to treat mild infection so that it does not progress to the point where somebody is admitted (to hospital).”
Dr. Saad says, however, there isn’t a lot of the therapy available, and the rules for who can get a dose are very “restrictive.”
“It’s really unvaccinated patients over the age of 50, or if you're fully vaccinated and over the age of 70 and have immuno-compromised status, you would be eligible to receive this treatment,” says Dr. Saad.
For more information, patients can speak with their primary care giver.
