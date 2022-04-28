Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP

A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian walking on Highway 104, possibly into traffic.

While patrolling the area, RCMP says one of its officers struck the pedestrian with their police vehicle.

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old Antigonish man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and RCMP Forensic Identification Services attended the scene.

Antigonish County District RCMP contacted the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which has taken over the investigation.

On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., RCMP says a man went to the Pictou Detachment to report he was in a collision on Highway 104 in Addington Forks Wednesday night.

The man told RCMP he struck an unknown object on the highway and, after learning of the pedestrian’s death overnight, decided to report his collision to the RCMP for further investigation.

RCMP and SiRT investigators are working to determine if the two collisions are related.

RCMP says SiRT is leading the investigation into the collision between the RCMP vehicle and the victim, and that police will not be providing further details.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.