A 41-year-old Antigonish man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing in the town on Thursday.

RCMP say at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a local business.

When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot of a business. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police located the suspect on West Street, and arrested him without incident.

Trevor Burns, 41, of Antigonish is facing the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Fail to comply with conditions

Burns was remanded to the North East Nova Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court virtually Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.