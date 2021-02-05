A 41-year-old Antigonish man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing in the town on Thursday.
RCMP say at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a local business.
When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot of a business. The victim suffered minor injuries.
Police located the suspect on West Street, and arrested him without incident.
Trevor Burns, 41, of Antigonish is facing the following charges:
- Assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Fail to comply with conditions
Burns was remanded to the North East Nova Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court virtually Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.