image.jpeg

A 41-year-old Antigonish man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing in the town on Thursday.

RCMP say at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a local business.

When police arrived, they located a 36-year-old man who had been stabbed in the stomach after a confrontation with another man in the parking lot of a business. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police located the suspect on West Street, and arrested him without incident.

Trevor Burns, 41, of Antigonish is facing the following charges:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Fail to comply with conditions

Burns was remanded to the North East Nova Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court virtually Friday afternoon.  

The investigation is ongoing.