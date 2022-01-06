Antigonish, N.S. woman charged with attempted murder following stabbing incident: RCMP
RCMP in Antigonish, N.S. have charged a woman with attempted murder following a stabbing incident earlier this week.
At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, police were called to an assault at an establishment on College Street in Antigonish.
Police say the assault was alleged to have occurred between two groups of people.
"Upon arrival, police located a 21-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance," wrote RCMP in a news release.
Police say two people, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene. Both individuals were held in custody overnight.
No one else was injured, according to RCMP.
"Through the investigation, police determined there was no evidence to support charges against the 27-year-old man and he was released from custody. The 30-year-old woman was remanded into custody," wrote police.
Cassandra Jane Desmond, 30, of Antigonish, has been charged with attempted murder.
Desmond appeared via teleconference in Antigonish Provincial Court and was released on conditions by the court.
She is scheduled to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
-
Alberta parents and students grapple with in-person learningAs the winter break extension ends this week, parents and students are left with a tough choice: return in person or continue with remote learning.
-
Shooting in Sunalta leaves one dead, homicide unit investigatingThe Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a shooting that took the life of a man in the southwest neighbourhood of Sunalta on Thursday afternoon.
-
Motorist shot and injured during incident in northeast CalgaryA man is in hospital in stable condition after officials say another driver shot him following an altercation.
-
New Year's Eve death ruled homicideThe death of a man in an Alberta Avenue home on New Year's Eve was a homicide, Edmonton police said on Thursday.
-
Renfrew County's top doctor calls for an end to verbal abuse of frontline health care workersRenfrew County's medical officer of health has issued a plea on behalf of frontline healthcare workers.
-
Rally held in support of Caesars Windsor workersDana Dunphy, Unifor Local 444 Chairperson for Caesars Windsor workers, made a plea to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Thursday, “Irek, on behalf of my membership I need you to push your federal government.
-
Immunocompromised Maritimers remain vigilant nearly two years into COVID-19 pandemicNearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, fatigue from both the virus and restrictions put in place by health officials to protect the public has been weighing heavy on just about everyone. But for the percentage of the population living with compromised immunity, giving in to that fatigue simply isn’t an option.
-
Waterloo Region's thriving tech sector a legacy of BlackBerry's successBlackBerry may have ended service for its legacy devices, but the Waterloo tech giant’s past success is being credited for inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs and thriving tech sector.
-
'We're running a skeleton staff': Innisfil child care centre hit by COVID shortagesIt has been a rough week full of exhaustion and stress at Innisfil's Simcoe Childcare Services in the face of staff shortages brought on by the rapid growth of Omicron.