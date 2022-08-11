Antigonish RCMP investigating damage to fire department’s water station

Police in Antigonish County are investigating an act of vandalism after someone cut a filling pipe at a water station used by a fire department.

Antigonish District RCMP responded to a report of damage to the water station on Old Monastery Road in Monastery, N.S., around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the filling pipe was cut sometime between July 31 and August 8.

They also say the damage to the pipe could have delayed the fire department’s response to an event, affecting public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the investigation is ongoing.