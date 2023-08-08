Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP

More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.

According to RCMP, the national weapons enforcement support team out of Winnipeg, along with Killarney RCMP, executed a warrant at a home in Wawanesa on July 20.

During the search, officers seized 121 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, three sets of body armour, gun manufacturing paraphernalia, and a large number of magazines. RCMP said many of the magazines were loaded.

Officers also seized a functioning antique cannon.

RCMP said the firearms seized include 53 non-restricted guns, 53 restricted firearms, four prohibited guns that were purchased before they became prohibited, six antiques and five receivers/frames. Fifty-five of the guns seized were handguns, while 62 were long guns.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, losing a firearm, and possession of a firearm at an unauthorized place. He was released from custody. RCMP said more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“My understanding about the accused was that it was a collection, he wanted to collect numerous firearms, various types,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre with Manitoba RCMP.

Manaigre said the sheer number of firearms seized, along with some of the weapons in the collection, is alarming.

“These firearms are made with one intent,” he said. “If you get these in the wrong hands or have been stolen, that becomes a concern for public safety.”

“Our crime stats just came out; people are concerned with violent crime increasing. If this home had been targeted while this suspect was away, this is a lot of firearms that could’ve been out in the public.”