A 263-year-old violin that was reported missing last week is now the centre of a theft investigation as Toronto police have released images of a suspect.

On Dec. 17, a Lorenzo-Carcassi 1757 Concert violin was reported lost on a TTC subway at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the violin owner travelled on Line 1 from College Station northbound to Bloor-Yonge Station.

The owner then transferred to Line 2 and travelled west to St. George Station and made a final transfer to Line 1 travelling north to St. Clair West Station.

The owner noticed the violin was missing after leaving St. Clair Station.

The violin was in a bright red BAM case.

Initially, police reported that the owner lost his violin but now they are treating the incident as a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, police released security camera images of a suspect in connection with the incident.

Police said the suspect was seen on Dec. 18 exiting Dufferin Station with the violin on his back. He was also seen the next day in the subway, police said.

The suspect is described as in his 50s and was wearing a grey winter jacket, blue jeans and a white toque.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or the violin to contact them immediately as the owner would like his instrument returned before the holidays.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).