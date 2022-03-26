Antoine Mountain ski resort hosts first 'Pride Ski' event in Northern Ontario

To wrap up the 2021-22 ski season, Antoine Mountain ski resort in Mattawan is going out with a bang.

The ski hill is holding it's first 'Pride Ski' event in northern Ontario featuring drag queens and performers coming from North Bay and beyond to hit the slopes and hold a drag show.

Decked out in their special ski gear, three drag queens shred the high hills.

"I have two ski outfits. This red one is the one for me getting my ski legs back because I haven't skied in over a decade," explained Drag Queen Dixie.

It's the final ski weekend at Antoine Mountain. Beginning the season on Boxing Day, Sunday is the last day before the skis and snowboards are put away until next winter.

The hill wanted to go out with a blast of colour by hosting a DJ, drag show and downhill skiing for all.

"It was was a fantastic year. We were very excited to be open for a full season," explained Antoine Mountain Spokesperson Sarina Goad. "We're welcoming everybody and anybody. Everyone needs to get out there and have some fun and be inclusive."

Other southern Ontario and Quebec ski hills have hosted downhill Pride events and Antonie Mountain wanted to be the first hill to bring the festivities to northern Ontario.

"The 2SLGBTQ+ community is everywhere," explained North Bay Pride spokesman Jason Maclennan. "It's about time we accept everybody for who they are."

Maclennan says online attacks and bullying still occurs for members for the 2SLGBTQ+ community, especially in the north.

"Northern Ontario has struggled a little bit. We've experienced a little bit of hate, homophobia, transphobia," he explained. "It's kind of surprising we're in 2022 and we're still experiencing that."

Antoine Mountain is looking at making 'Pride Ski' a yearly tradition in order to be open and inclusive for all.