Anvo Laboratories gets $4M to accelerate producing medications for Canadians

The Government of Canada announced a $4 million investment that will support the growth of Anvo Laboratories, a London-based pharmaceutical company.

Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario joined Peter Fragiskatos, MP for London North Centre for the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The investment will help Anvo accelerate the production of high-quality and affordable medications for gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological diseases for Canadians and across the globe.

Investing in Anvo Labs will also help create 45 jobs at its new 62,000 sq. ft. production facility that will offer research and development in the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The building is set to open in 2024.