Anxiety in Manitoba children growing concern as new school year approaches

As back to school season begins, more Manitoba youth are dealing with factors that lead to increased anxiety.

“Sometimes, usually during school, over not finishing work and getting in trouble,” says 12-year-old Caleb Bouchard, who has had some experience dealing with feeling anxious.

He’s not alone. The Mental Health Commission of Canada says 1.2 million children and youth are dealing with mental health concerns.

“I know a couple people that deal with anxiety that can’t really talk about it,” Bouchard says, referencing other kids. “I think adults can help with that a lot. My mom helps me with that, she’s the only person I talk to, and sometimes my dad.”

Anxiety is one of the most common among mental health concerns in the province.

“It can be quite crushing, not just for the kids themselves, but also for parents,” says John Jackson, president and CEO of the Links Institute in Brandon. Jackson has a Masters degree in psychiatric nursing from the University of Manitoba.

“Quite often with anxiety, we’re talking about something that will last over time,” he adds. “And it could come and go, but it’s something for which we have to find some solutions to help people manage throughout their lives as well as they get older as well.”

The most common symptoms of anxiety in children include:

• Excessive fear and worrying about family, school, friends, or activities;

• Worrying about things before they happen;

• Low confidence and self-esteem;

• Physical symptoms such as stomach ache, headache, muscle aches, or tension;

• Feelings of fatigue and restlessness;

• Changes in appetite;

• Issues concentrating;

• Feeling irritable and an inability to relax;

• Trouble sleeping and having nightmares, and;

• A fear of making mistakes or being embarrassed.

“I don’t think they grow out of it. I think it needs to be addressed,” says Karla Ortega, a mother of four who says the rise of social media is a major contributing factor, especially with cyber bullying.

“Behind the scenes when nobody sees you, everything is allowed,” she says. “If bullying in person is ten degrees, bullying behind the scenes is fifty degrees. Everything is allowed, especially because there’s no face.”

Having someone trustworthy to talk to can make a difference, whether it’s an adult or a trusted friend.

“I’d want adults to help them, because adults have been going through it more than kids,” Bouchard says. “I think if they were good friends that wouldn’t share their information with other people so they can trust them.”

Resources for supporting the mental health of youth can be found at mentalhealthcommission.ca.