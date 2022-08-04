Apartment fire displaces 12 in north end Halifax

A Thursday night apartment fire has displaced 12 people in Halifax’s north end.

Crews were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to the 10-unit building on Bloomfield Street.

The fire, which started on the third floor of the building, was knocked down by the sprinkler system, along with efforts from a tenant with a fire extinguisher and fire crews.

Officials say there is significant water damage.

The 12 people displaced are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.