Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach

Emergency crews are on scene of a fire at a two storey apartment complex east of downtown Regina Thursday morning.

The fire has cut power to surrounding buildings, including Carmichael Outreach, who said on Facebook that all operations have been suspended as a result.

“As a result, there are many in the community who won’t get lunch today, therefore we would love it if the people of Regina could come fill our community pantry at the side of the building,” Carmichael said in a Facebook post.

Regina Fire said they received a call shortly after 9:00 a.m.

Crews swept through the building and made sure everyone was safely outside.

Deputy Fire Chief Neil Sundeen, said firefighters are focusing their efforts on keeping the blaze contained to the one building, adding crews will be on the scene for most of the day Thursday.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

No one was injured.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire on the 1800 Blk Halifax St. Fire reported at 9:21 am. Public is asked to please avoid the area at this time. Update will be provided as more details are available #YQR pic.twitter.com/9d4MA0Z3xv