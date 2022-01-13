Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a two-storey apartment complex east of downtown Regina Thursday morning.

The fire cut power to surrounding buildings, including Carmichael Outreach, who said on Facebook that all operations were suspended as a result.

“As a result, there are many in the community who won’t get lunch today, therefore we would love it if the people of Regina could come fill our community pantry at the side of the building,” Carmichael said in a Facebook post.

As of 4:00 p.m., Regina Fire and Protective Services was still on scene dealing with hot spots from the fire.

Deputy chief Gord Hewitt, said the apartment contained six units, while the attached building has four units. Residents from all ten units were evacuated, although the fire did not reach the attached complex.

“It was a significant fire. We had some roof collapse which has created some difficulty in getting to some of the hot spots so they’re currently pulling some stuff apart to access those hot spots,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said the main part of the fire was under control about one hour after crews arrived on scene.

The fire department will bring in equipment to bring the property down as it remains unstable.

Hewitt said crews will remain on scene for a few more hours and then the investigation team will take over.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said most of the displaced residents went to Carmichael Outreach for shelter and to get in touch with Mobile Crisis Services.

RPS also asked the city for a bus to provide additional warmth and shelter for displaced residents.

Demolition of the building began late Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire remains under investigation.