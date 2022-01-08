Apartment fire forces building evacuation Friday night

Residents of an apartment complex on Mountain Avenue near Charles Street were forced out into the cold Friday night while Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service put out a fire.

According to WFPS, crews were called to the three-story building at 10:21 p.m.

WFPS said, once on-scene, crews found white smoke coming from a suite. They launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 10:50 p.m.

The fire service said no one was inside the suite and no injuries were reported.

Other residents were evacuated as a precaution but were able to return quickly to their suites once the fire was out.

WFPS said the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.