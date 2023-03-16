iHeartRadio

Apartment fire in London Wednesday night


Crews respond to an apartment fire at 440 Clarke Rd. on March 15, 2023, (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

No injuries are reported after a fire at an apartment building in London on Wednesday night.

According to firefighters on scene, the blaze started in a third floor unit at 440 Clarke Rd.

Water damage was reported that may displace neighbours that live near that affected unit.

The call came in around 10 p.m.

— With files from CTV News London's Jenn Basa

12