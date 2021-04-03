Apartment fire in Maple Ridge sends four people to hospital early Saturday morning

A fire in an apartment complex on Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge sent four people to hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Photos from the scene show thick heavy smoke billowing out from a building located in the 22100 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire, which took place in a four-storey building just after 3 a.m. on April 3.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services confirms that its staff received a call around 3:15 a.m., and dispatched seven ambulances to the scene.

Residents from inside the building gathered on the sidewalk near the fire, some had pets by their side. Several of those gathered also had canes and walkers.

Four people were later transported to hospital. So far, there are no reports of casualties.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue for more information.