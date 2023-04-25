Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary

Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.

Smoke in the entrance of the complex in the 4600 block of Hubalta Road S.E. at 7:15 p.m.

Residents of the three-storey, six-unit building made the call and responding crews soon found a fire burning under the floor.

The building was evacuated and the fire put out. Damaged was limited to some charring in the immediate area, officials say.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials suspect it could have been from some recent maintenance work that damaged some electrical wires.