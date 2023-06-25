Apartment fire leaves 7 families displaced in Mount Forest
A late night apartment complex fire in Mount Forest has left seven families displaced.
Crews arrived to the Main Street property around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
Officials say they were able to contain the fire to one wing of the building.
Part of the roof collapsed and some neighbouring apartments received smoke and water damage.
The fire department says everyone got out of the building safely.
Victim services are working with the displaced families to find them temporary housing.
Officials say the fire was accidental and the exact cause has yet to be determined.
The cost of damage is estimated to be around $750,000.
About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, with crews coming from Wellington North, Minto, Durham, West Grey, and Southgate.
