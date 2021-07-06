Apartment fire under investigation in west London, Ont.

There were no reported injuries following an apartment fire in west London Tuesday.

London fire and police arrived at 349 Wharncliffe Rd. N. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to find an active fire in a sixth floor apartment.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the one unit, however there is smoke and water damage to several other units in the building.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will be on scene Wednesday to investigate.