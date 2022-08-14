iHeartRadio

Apartment search: What you can rent for $1,700 in Ottawa

For rent sign (Shutterstock)

The cost to rent an apartment in the national capital region continues to rise.

The latest report from Rentals.ca shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 9.7 per cent in July to $1,767, while renting a one-bedroom apartment in Gatineau costs an average of $1,551, up 20.3 per cent from July 2021.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can rent for $1,767 a month in Ottawa and $1,551 a month in Gatineau, Que.

OTTAWA

548 MACLAREN STREET - $1,700

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 548 MacLaren Street in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Utilities include heat and water, and the unit has a fridge and stove, according to the listing on Rentals.ca.

1000 CASTLE HILL CRESCENT - $1,719

A one-bedroom apartment is available at 1000 Castle Hill Crescent in Ottawa's Copeland Park neighbourhood.

According to the listing on Rentals.ca, heating and water are included. The unit features a fridge and a stove, while the building has an exercise room, laundry facilities, indoor pool, a sauna and bike room.

21 JAMES STREET - $1,739

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 21 James Street in Centretown for $1,739 a month.

The listing on Rentals.ca says heat and water are included, and the unit has a washer, dryer, fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a fully renovated kitchen, new appliances and refurbished floors.

2380 BASELINE ROAD – $1,689 TO $1,815

One-bedroom apartments are available to rent this fall at 2380 Baseline Road in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.  The rent ranges from $1,689 to $1,815 a month for a one-bedroom apartment from 593 sq. ft. to 714 sq. ft.

Utilities include heating and water, according to the listing on Rentals.ca. The unit features include stainless steel appliances, a microwave, parquet flooring and parking, while the building has an indoor pool, fitness room, game room and on-site staff.

200 FRONTIER PATH PRIVATE - $1,795

A one-bedroom, 713 sq. ft. apartment is available at 200 Frontier Path Private in Gloucester for $1,795 a month.

Located steps from the Blair transit station and the Gloucester Centre.

The listing on Rentals.ca says the unit features air conditioning and a balcony. The building's features include a fitness room, laundry facilities, social room and security on-site.

KANATA - $1,725

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 1230 Maritime Way and 986 Great Lakes Avenue in Kanata.

A one-bedroom, 670 sq. ft. unit is on the market for $1,725 a month.

According to Rentals.ca, utilities include heating and water.  The unit's features are air conditioning and a balcony, while the building's features include laundry facilities, a fitness room, elevators and on-site security.

GATINEAU

75 RUE PRINCIPALE - $1,594

A one-bedroom apartment is available to rent at 75 Rue Principale in Aylmer, Que.

Rents range from $1,594 for a 750 sq. ft. one-bedroom unit to $1,928 for a 811 sq. ft. one-bedroom unit. 

Utilities include water, according to the listing on Rentals.ca. The 750 square foot unit's features include a washer, dryer, new appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony.

10 JOS-MONTFERRAND - $1,550

A one-bedroom apartment is available at 10 Jos-Montferrand in Gatineau, Que.

One-bedroom apartments are available for $1,550 for a 598 sq. ft. apartment to $1,750 for a 735 sq. ft. apartment.

Utilities include heating and water. The listing on Rentals.ca says the 598 square foot unit has a balcony and appliances, while the building has a fitness room, game room and storage lockers.

12