Apartment search: What you can rent for $1,700 in Ottawa

The cost to rent an apartment in the national capital region continues to rise.

The latest report from Rentals.ca shows the average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 9.7 per cent in July to $1,767, while renting a one-bedroom apartment in Gatineau costs an average of $1,551, up 20.3 per cent from July 2021.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can rent for $1,767 a month in Ottawa and $1,551 a month in Gatineau, Que.

OTTAWA

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 548 MacLaren Street in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood.

Utilities include heat and water, and the unit has a fridge and stove, according to the listing on Rentals.ca.

A one-bedroom apartment is available at 1000 Castle Hill Crescent in Ottawa's Copeland Park neighbourhood.

According to the listing on Rentals.ca, heating and water are included. The unit features a fridge and a stove, while the building has an exercise room, laundry facilities, indoor pool, a sauna and bike room.

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 21 James Street in Centretown for $1,739 a month.

The listing on Rentals.ca says heat and water are included, and the unit has a washer, dryer, fridge, stove and dishwasher. There is a fully renovated kitchen, new appliances and refurbished floors.

One-bedroom apartments are available to rent this fall at 2380 Baseline Road in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood. The rent ranges from $1,689 to $1,815 a month for a one-bedroom apartment from 593 sq. ft. to 714 sq. ft.

Utilities include heating and water, according to the listing on Rentals.ca. The unit features include stainless steel appliances, a microwave, parquet flooring and parking, while the building has an indoor pool, fitness room, game room and on-site staff.

A one-bedroom, 713 sq. ft. apartment is available at 200 Frontier Path Private in Gloucester for $1,795 a month.

Located steps from the Blair transit station and the Gloucester Centre.

The listing on Rentals.ca says the unit features air conditioning and a balcony. The building's features include a fitness room, laundry facilities, social room and security on-site.

A one-bedroom apartment is for rent at 1230 Maritime Way and 986 Great Lakes Avenue in Kanata.

A one-bedroom, 670 sq. ft. unit is on the market for $1,725 a month.

According to Rentals.ca, utilities include heating and water. The unit's features are air conditioning and a balcony, while the building's features include laundry facilities, a fitness room, elevators and on-site security.

GATINEAU

A one-bedroom apartment is available to rent at 75 Rue Principale in Aylmer, Que.

Rents range from $1,594 for a 750 sq. ft. one-bedroom unit to $1,928 for a 811 sq. ft. one-bedroom unit.

Utilities include water, according to the listing on Rentals.ca. The 750 square foot unit's features include a washer, dryer, new appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony.

A one-bedroom apartment is available at 10 Jos-Montferrand in Gatineau, Que.

One-bedroom apartments are available for $1,550 for a 598 sq. ft. apartment to $1,750 for a 735 sq. ft. apartment.

Utilities include heating and water. The listing on Rentals.ca says the 598 square foot unit has a balcony and appliances, while the building has a fitness room, game room and storage lockers.