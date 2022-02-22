Apartments evacuated, man arrested after 'makeshift explosive' found: Kamloops RCMP

Apartments in Kamloops, B.C., were evacuated late last week after police discovered what appeared to be a makeshift explosive device in one of the units.

In a statement Monday, Kamloops RCMP said its explosive disposal unit was called to a building near Tranquille and Clapperton roads.

Mounties were initially called to the apartment over reports that an unwanted guest was refusing to leave. Officers eventually found out that the person allegedly had firearms and a homemade explosive device at the scene.

Police tried to get the suspect to surrender, and eventually the people in the unit left. Two men were arrested but one was quickly released.

Mounties said they found two pellet guns and a taped up item that appeared to have an explosive.

"The scene was secured immediately to address public safety concerns, residents in neighbouring units were relocated overnight," Const. Crystal Evelyn said in the news release.

"The RCMP EDU was called in to safely collect and dispose of the item, which was later confirmed to indeed be an explosive."

Mounties didn't provide any details on the suspect, but said they were released with a date to appear in court. It's expected charges will be recommended.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 250-828-3000.