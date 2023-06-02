Apartments evacuated, one person hurt during fire in Kitchener

One person had to be taken to hospital after a fire spread through a Kitchener apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in the area of Holborn Drive and Old Chicopee Drive around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police say the flames started inside an apartment and spread to the back of the building. All units had to be evacuated.

A male was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Roads around the building were closed, but have since reopened.

The fire is not considered suspicious, police said.