Apology for short-staffed Vancouver ER says if Rogers' network can fail, so can 'mere humans'

A note posted in the emergency department of a Vancouver hospital has been making the rounds on social media, with many saying it's indicative of how the health-care system continues to buckle under the strain of being short-staffed.

The photo of a typewritten note was taken at Mount St. Joseph Hospital on Sunday, a spokesperson for Providence Health Care has confirmed.

"We would like to inform you that it will be another long wait as we try to work hard as some of our staff are also unwell and sick," it reads, going on to say the department was short three nurses, one nurse practitioner, and a clerk.

"No replacement can be found. So your patience is really appreciated. If Rogers Communication can fail we as mere human(s) can also go unwell. We sincerely apologize."

While the social media post seemed to strike a chord with people concerned about a health-care system the B.C. premier himself has described as "teetering," the health authority says the staffing issue was quickly resolved and that the emergency department is "staffed properly and running normally."

The note, according to an emailed statement, was put up Saturday.

"(The) issue was resolved the same day but the poster stayed up … until clinical leaders noticed it and took it down," the statement says.

"Clinical leadership is following up with staff to ensure proper processes are followed (i.e. there’s no policy or process that says if there are temporary gaps in staff coverage, that staff put up posters telling patients there’s a shortage of staff, something which may further cause or raise patient anxiety)."

On Monday, a two-day gathering of the Council of the Federation, made up of the country’s 13 premiers began in B.C. with health-care topping the agenda.

John Horgan has been spearheading calls for the federal government to increase its share of health-care spending. He says the federation is united in its push for Ottawa to be more accountable as costs soar and staffing shortages plague hospitals.

The premiers are urging Ottawa to pay 35 per cent of health-care costs, up from 22 per cent. Horgan says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to assembling a team to work on health funding when he visited in B.C. back in November, but that has yet to materialize.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa