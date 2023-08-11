App to reduce food waste launches in Sudbury

An app geared at reducing food waste is now available in Greater Sudbury.

‘Too Good To Go’ originally launched in Canada two years ago. The app partners with local businesses that put food on the app nearing its expiration date at one-third of the price.

Sarah Sorteroff, Head of Public Relations for Too Good To Go North America said Canadians waste 58 per cent of food produced across the country – well above the global average of 40 per cent.

She told CTV News a goal of the app is to redefine how people think about food nearing its expiration date.

"It's things like lettuce that doesn’t get eaten at home, or food that goes bad before you're able to eat it," said explains.

"It's also where people are throwing out food based on the best before date."

Food on the app is a surprise-style format, meaning individuals don't often know what they are purchasing.

"The unpredictability of food waste means we don’t itemize what those numbers are when you're looking at the app," said Sorteroff.

"You'll see a value amount and then the consumer pays one third of that value."

In Sudbury, 40 businesses have partnered with the app so far – including The Nickel Refillery.

Refillery owner Liz Anawati said while her business' mandate is to reduce waste where possible, food sometimes has to be thrown out.

"Historically what would happen is, we'll use fresh salad for example in our fridge, once it hits that best before, it still tastes great and we know it tastes good and its still good to use," she said.

"But in terms of public safety, we want to make sure we don’t sell after that date."

Anawati told CTV News that The Nickel Refillery immediately partnered with the app and she feels the response has been positive, even though they've only been on the app for a week.

She said the app has been useful because it has helped to reduce labour costs.

"Normally we'd have to come up with a solution, because we are focused on waste reduction naturally, we'd take a look at it and say how much are we wasting?" said Anawati.

"Is this going to be a cost to the business and a cost in terms of the labour that we then have figure out well what waste stream does this go into and all of those little details that go into it."

Too Good To Go has reported it has helped keep 2.5 million meals from being wasted nationwide.