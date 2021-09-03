Apparent car fire at N.S.-N.B. border forces traffic to be diverted
An apparent vehicle fire at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border has meant traffic heading into Nova Scotia has had to be diverted.
A video was posted on Facebook by a traveller in the area earlier this evening.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone has been injured.
Nova Scotia re-instated COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from New Brunwick last month.
That means this long long weekend, travelers are being stopped and checked for vaccination status..
Earlier this afternoon, that led to a long lineup of vehicles stretched down the highway.
Twitter user 'My New Brunswick', says as long as this lineup looked, t was even beyond what the camera could capture.
Welcome to NS. This is part of the traffic backed up to enter from NB. Allow extra time to enter NS. @TrafficNB @CBCNB @CBCMoncton @HarryForestell @DestinationNB @CTVAnchor @BruceFriskoCTV #bordertraffic pic.twitter.com/4cbYnsPGYd— My New Brunswick (@mynewbrunswick) September 3, 2021
Late in the day, the province of Nova Scotia said it would open another lane of traffic, and officials say staff will take steps to ease traffic.
-
SFU earth scientist leads team of experts to discovery of new earthquake and tsunami threats to Japan, potentially B.C.A team of researchers have found new evidence of another seismic risk for Japan, with possible implications for parts of B.C.
-
Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback winTwo late-game homers gave the Blue Jays a dramatic 11-10 victory in the opener of a critical weekend series against the Athletics.
-
'My life is just full of anguish': Grieving B.C. mom seeks justice after son's death in MexicoA grieving B.C. mother is seeking justice for her son, who was viciously killed over the summer while living and working in Mexico.
-
Vancouver mask company speaks out after flood of hateful messagesCrown Mutual Medical Group has been manufacturing medical masks since the beginning of the pandemic. The former marketing company is one of many businesses that was forced to pivot when COVID-19 began plaguing the country.
-
Nipissing-Timiskaming riding candidates begin their platform pitchCTV News is bringing you local coverage of each riding in northeastern Ontario, the main party candidates seeking election, as well as their policies and platforms.
-
Alberta teens face $1,800 in fines for using unmarked crossing at railway tracksIn two separate incidents Thursday, three Alberta teens were each slapped with a $600 trespass ticket after using a popular shortcut crossing CP Rail tracks.
-
Concerned community bands together in search for missing Langley, B.C., motherNearly one week after she was reported missing, there’s still no sign of Naomi Onotera.
-
Windsor law firm planning to file class action suit for those affected by Wheatley explosionA Windsor law firm has expressed its intention to file a class-action lawsuit against the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, the region's police force and the province for damages incurred from the Wheatley building explosion.
-
Police search for suspect accused of sexually assaulting store employee in downtown TorontoToronto police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted an employee at a downtown retail store.