Apparent car fire at N.S.-N.B. border forces traffic to be diverted

An apparent vehicle fire at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border has meant traffic heading into Nova Scotia has had to be diverted.

A video was posted on Facebook by a traveller in the area earlier this evening.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone has been injured.

Nova Scotia re-instated COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from New Brunwick last month.

That means this long long weekend, travelers are being stopped and checked for vaccination status..

Earlier this afternoon, that led to a long lineup of vehicles stretched down the highway.

Twitter user 'My New Brunswick', says as long as this lineup looked, t was even beyond what the camera could capture.

Welcome to NS. This is part of the traffic backed up to enter from NB. Allow extra time to enter NS. @TrafficNB @CBCNB @CBCMoncton @HarryForestell @DestinationNB @CTVAnchor @BruceFriskoCTV #bordertraffic pic.twitter.com/4cbYnsPGYd

Late in the day, the province of Nova Scotia said it would open another lane of traffic, and officials say staff will take steps to ease traffic.