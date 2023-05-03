Apparent defensive injuries found on Melina Vesilije’s hands: forensic pathologist
The forensic pathologist who performed the post-mortem on Melinda Vasilije’s body was back on the stand Wednesday as the trial of Ager Hasan continues in Kitchener.
Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend Vasilije.
Dr. Linda Kocovski performed the autopsy in the hours after Vasilije’s body was found with dozens of stab wounds in her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28, 2017.
In her testimony Wednesday, Dr. Kocovski said there were stab wounds and cuts on Vasilije’s hands that appear to be defensive injuries, some likely caused by trying to grab a blade.
On Tuesday, the jury heard that there were 47 stab wounds found on Vasilije’s neck, chest, face, back, and arms.
Dr. Kocovski testified that two of the stab wounds found on her chest were deemed to be fatal.
At the start of the case, the jury heard it is an agreed fact that Hasan caused Vasilije’s death, but Hasan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He did plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept that plea.
After Dr. Kocovski completes her testimony, Hasan’s lawyer will have the opportunity to cross-examine her.
-
Waterloo’s Ed “Peewee Charles” Ringwald looks back on 16 years of making music with Gordon LightfootLocal musician Ed Ringwald toured with the late Gordon Lightfoot for 16 years and reflects on his memories with the Canadian music legend.
-
Indigenous leaders applaud MMIWG motion approved by ParliamentThe House of Commons is unanimously backing a motion declaring a Canada-wide emergency in regard to the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls.
-
'I think people are excited': Coronation anticipation ahead of King Charles' historic dayRoyal souvenirs are in high demand at Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop in Essex, Ont. — where royalists have been purchasing commemorative things in the days and weeks leading up to King Charles’ coronation.
-
London, Ont. risks running low on a critical asset for attracting new jobsA new report going to city council warns that ensuring local employment keeps pace during London’s population boom will require more investment in shovel-ready industrial land.
-
Review called to examine chaotic 2021 clearing of Halifax tent encampmentHalifax Board of Police Commissioners chair Becky Kent announced they will strike up a civilian review to investigate the chaotic clearing of a Halifax tent encampment on Spring Garden Road on Aug. 18, 2021.
-
Evacuation order lifted in Yellowhead CountyTwo wildfires have forced more than a thousand people from their homes west of Edmonton, but more residents learned they're allowed to go back on Wednesday.
-
$15 of food for $5: App offering surplus food for a fraction of the cost expands to Windsor and LondonAn app which allows people to order a mystery array of surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants for "a fraction of the cost" has officially expanded to Windsor and London.
-
-
N.S. students stomp their way to higher math grades with coding programA Halifax school is leading the pack when it comes to learning to code in an active and collaborative way.