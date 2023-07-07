Apparent microburst damages Eganville, Ont. campsite
An apparent microburst did significant damage to a campsite in Eganville Thursday night.
The storm that hit the Lake Doré area, about 135 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa, quickly whipped up powerful winds. It lasted for only a few seconds, but it was enough to damage trailers and several trees at the campground.
It also caused a power outage in the area for several hours.
The storm hit around 4:30 p.m. It would take until midnight to get the power back on.
Campers were shaken, but unharmed.
Microbursts are unpredictable and can produce very brief but very powerful winds of more than 100 km/h and up to 240 km/h. They're caused when cool, dry air blows into a shower or thunderstorm and the cool air causes the storm to collapse on itself.
Friday was spent cleaning up. Owners of the affected campsite say they estimate it could cost half a million dollars to clean up the damage. A crane had to be brought in to remove trees.
All of the trailer owners at Smiths Bay have insurance, as it's a requirement to stay on the campgrounds.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Peter Szperling.
-
Two people seriously injured in King City collision that shut down Highway 400Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in King City.
-
2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the sceneA cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
-
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside CampusA slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Masoli injured again as Ticats beat Redblacks 21-13Ottawa's Jeremiah Masoli, in his season debut, left in the second quarter with a leg injury. The 34-year-old was trying to roll out to his right when, untouched, he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.
-
Montpellier Road in Greater Sudbury reponed after a serious crashA crash has closed Montpellier Road between 5052 Montpellier Road and Wilderness Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Saturday night.
-
Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: collegeA Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
-
Hockey tournament remembers local players lost in bus crashOn Saturday, the Humboldt Broncos players killed in a 2018 bus crash were honoured through the sport they loved.
-
Employers want arbitrator for maintenance issues as talks resume in B.C. port strikeTalks between the two sides in an ongoing port strike in British Columbia have resumed, ending a days-long stretch away from the negotiating table.