Apparent shark attack off west coast of Cape Breton leaves woman with serious injuries

A 22-year-old woman from Cape Breton Island was bitten in an apparent shark attack late Friday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a group of people were out in a boat half a mile west of Margaree Island when they went swimming to cool off.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

