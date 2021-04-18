Apparent shooting outside Cardero's restaurant in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
An apparent shooting outside of Cardero’s restaurant on Saturday evening elicited a massive police presence in Coal Harbour.
Police and at least three ambulances responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m.
Several witnesses told CTV News Vancouver that they heard multiple gunshots.
The area outside of the restaurant was cordoned off with police tape while police investigated.
CTV News has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information.