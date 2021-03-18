A plan to build a 132-room hotel on the urban reserve near Polo Park is moving ahead.

Councillors at Winnipeg city hall denied an appeal launched by some area homeowners against the project.

They had concerns about increased traffic and a lack of parking.

The plan includes 81 parking stalls instead of the required 195.

But a separate appeal was also denied, making the way for additional parking next to the hotel which would exceed city guidelines.

The site currently houses a gas station, college, office space, and a cannabis shop.