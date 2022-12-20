Appeal dismissed for Calgary man who sought to have manslaughter sentence reduced
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied a Calgary man's request to have his manslaughter sentence reduced.
Udham Singh Sandhu was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to his role in the death of a teenage boy.
Sandhu was 37 years old in May 2020, when he engaged in a high-speed chase with another vehicle, eventually rear-ending it.
The car Sandhu hit rolled, ejecting 15-year-old Ibaad Yar, who died.
Yar was feuding with the Sandhu's son at the time.
At the time of Sandhu's sentencing, the Crown had sought seven to nine years and the defence argued for three years.
Sandhu wanted his sentence reduced, claiming his time he served in the Calgary Remand Centre awaiting his trial should have counted for more of his overall sentence than what was calculated.
On Monday, the court of appeal rejected the argument, and dismissed the appeal.
-
OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. homeA 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk searchSaskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Negotiations for Wasaga Beach land sale end without agreementThe Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Bag of Bugles chips being auctioned off for charity in ManitobaA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.