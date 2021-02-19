Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of Awet Mehari, who was convicted of sexual assault.

The court released its decision from Judges Whitmore, Leurer and Kalmakoff on Friday.

"With respect to the grounds of appeal remitted to the Court, we are not persuaded by either Mr. Mehari’s original arguments or his supplemental submissions. Accordingly, Mr. Mehari’s appeal is dismissed," the judges' decision reads.

According to court documents, Mehari is required to surrender himself into the custody of the Regina Police Service within 48 hours.

In January 2019, Mehari was convicted of sexually assaulting Alexis Kolody at a party that took place in Sept. 2017.

Aaron Fox, Mehari’s lawyer, argued the initial trial judge applied an unfair level of scrutiny in assessing evidence.

Mehari appealed that conviction. During those proceedings, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal came to a split decision.

The split decision meant the conviction was overturned and a new trial would have to take place. The Crown could also appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Supreme Court heard the appeal on Dec. 5, 2020 and allowed it to proceed.

Mehari’s case was referred back to the Court of Appeal in Saskatchewan, where his appeal was ultimately dismissed.