Appeal heard in case against London, Ont. police officer
The Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto today has heard submissions in the case against London police Const. Nicholas Doering, who was convicted in connection with the death of an Indigenous woman.
In September 2020, the officer was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 39-year-old Debra Chrisjohn.
Doering arrested Chrisjohn who was high on drugs in September of 2016. She died in a cell after he transferred her in his police cruiser to an OPP detachment.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, the defence argued that Doering had no criminal liability because Chrisjohn had been looked at by EMS staff before he transferred her.
However the Crown argued that Chrisjohn was dependent on Doering for her care and well-being because of her declining condition due to the drugs she had taken.
The Court of Appeal is reserving its decision on the case until a later date.
Doering is currently suspended with pay.
