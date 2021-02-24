An appeal hearing for a hotel on an urban reserve near Polo Park has been adjourned until next month.

A number of local residents are against the 132-room hotel proposed to go up on Madison Street over traffic and parking concerns.

The plan before the appeal committee includes 81 parking stalls instead of the required 195.

Another proposal making its way through city hall could see additional parking spaces added next to the hotel, which would be in line with city guidelines.

The committee decided to put the matter over to March 18 to hear both files together.