Appeal of COVID-19 penalties for two Southern Ontario churches dismissed

The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an application to appeal COVID-19 penalties for two Southern Ontario churches and their leadership.

The request for leave to appeal was made by Trinity Bible Church in Woolwich Township and the Church of God in Aylmer.

It followed an Ontario Court of Appeal ruling which supported a lower court decision, which found COVID-19 restrictions did not violate the Charter of Rights Protections.

Both churches were found in violation of the restrictions as they continued to host gatherings prohibited during the pandemic.