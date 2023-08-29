Appeal planned of Sault bylaw change aimed at preventing encampments

The Algoma Community Legal Clinic is planning to appeal after Sault Ste. Marie city council amended it parks bylaw to try and ensure city property is never again used for encampments.

The legal department calls the change a simple housekeeping matter, designed to modernize the city's bylaws.

But Nuala Kenny, executive director of the Algoma Community Legal Clinic, disagrees.

"Everybody that’s living in an encampment has the same cells and blood running through them as you and I do," Kenny said.

"To think that could be compared to a bylaw for debris on the streets … I think it's unconscionable."

While there is work being done by social services to help the homeless, Kenny said there ism't enough support avilable.

"Every community is going to say their social services people are worked to the bone – (and that's) a hundred per cent true," she said.

"But equally true, there are no viable shelters for people suffering from addictions, suffering from mental illness."

Coun. Angela Caputo was the only one to vote against the bylaw amendment. Caputo said she’s not clear why a change was needed.

"If there was no issue and everyone around the council table and administration table were happy with the way that things were moving -- no one presented any issues -- then I don’t understand the need to change it," she said.

Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said the removal of any encampment from city property would be a last resort. He's also confident the bylaw would survive a constitutional challenge.

"We make decisions based on the legal advice we receive from our legal department, and their advice and their belief to the best of their skills and expertise is that this is a constitutional bylaw," Shoemaker said.