Apple Cornbread Stuffed Turkey Breast with Whiskey Cream Sauce

Celebrate Canadian ingredients with this delicious fall inspired roast. Whether you grill it or roast it, your family will love the flavour combination.

Ingredients

3 Tbsp butter

1 shallot, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

1 small red skinned apple, cored and diced

1 Tbsp dried sage leaves

1 1/2 cups diced cornbread

1/4 cup dried cranberries

3 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp salt, divided

1/2 tsp pepper

2 boneless skinless turkey breasts (about 1 lb/ 500g each)

Whisky Cream Sauce:

2 Tbsp butter

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 small shallot, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/3 cup Canadian Whiskey

2/3 cup 35% whipping cream

salt and pepper

Instructions

In a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook shallot, celery, apple and sage for about 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from heat and stir in cornbread, cranberries, parsley and 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the salt; set aside. Slice each turkey breast crosswise and open like a book, making sure not to cut through. Place between parchment paper and pound to about 1/2 inch (1 cm) thick. Divide stuffing over surface of each turkey breast, pressing down. Roll up each turkey breast and sprinkle all over with remaining salt and pepper. Tie each roast in 2 inch (5 cm) intervals with kitchen string. Preheat grill to medium high heat (around 400ºF/200ºC). Brown turkey rolls on all sides. Turn off one side of the grill and place turkey roasts on unlit side, while keeping the grill at around 400ºF (200ºC). Close lid and grill for about 1 hour or until meat thermometer reaches 170ºF (77ºC). Transfer to a cutting board and tent with foil for about 10 minutes. Whisky Cream Sauce: Meanwhile, in a skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook mushrooms, shallot, garlic and thyme for about 4 minutes or until softened. Stir in whisky and cook until evaporated by half. Add cream and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 2 minutes or until thickened slightly. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove string from turkey and slice to serve with Whisky Cream Sauce.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Notes

Oven Variation: Preheat oven to 400ºF (200ºC). Place roasts in a roasting pan into oven. Turn oven temperature down to 350ºF (180ºC) and roast for about 1 hour. Tip: Plan for leftovers and enjoy this served over salad greens for a lighter meal opt