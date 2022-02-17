Apple investors urged to vote against Tim Cook's compensation
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc AAPL.O investors to vote against Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's remuneration, citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity award.
-
Barrie man sold stolen property on social media: PoliceA police investigation has led to several charges against a 27-year-old Barrie man whom they say was selling stolen property on social media.
-
Saskatoon Uber riders may be the nicest in CanadaSaskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.
-
LHSC reports slight drop in COVID hospitalizationsThere’s been a drop in the number of COVID-19 inpatients being cared for at London Health Sciences Centre.
-
N.S. man, 64, sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being attacked in his home: RCMPRCMP say a 64-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Concession, N.S.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Waterloo RegionThe number of people in Waterloo Region hospitals and ICUs with COVID-19 dropped again in Thursday’s dashboard update.
-
Collision closes one lane on Hwy. 69 near EstaireSouthbound lanes along Highway 69 near Estaire are closed as police deal with a collision.
-
Investigation into gun trafficking leads to arrest for child pornography: Winnipeg policeOne man is facing child pornography-related charges after Winnipeg police went through his phone during a firearm trafficking investigation.
-
Sask. RCMP search for suspects after two women's fingers severedMeadow Lake RCMP looking for two suspects after a series of violent incidents were reported in the community on the evening of Feb. 11.
-
History for free: Calgary's Glenbow Museum to ditch admission prices permanentlyHistory buffs and art lovers will be able to enjoy Calgary's Glenbow Museum for free, thanks to a $25 million endowment from the Shaw Family Foundation.